Key organizations react to Georgia’s abortion ban ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Key organizations impacted by Georgia’s ban on abortion after six weeks are either celebrating or condemning Tuesday’s injunction against the ban.

A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

“Today’s ruling recognizes that the legislature’s decision to take away abortion access across our state was in clear violation of the law,” said Andrea Young, Executive Director of ACLU of Georgia. “Today is a great day for Georgia women and for all Georgians. Today, their right to make decisions for their own bodies, health, and families is vindicated. We hope that the Georgia Supreme Court affirms that right, and in doing so affirms the long-standing Georgia rule that the legislature cannot pass laws that disregard our constitutional protections.”

Georgia Life Alliance, the largest pro-life organization in Georgia, posted a statement online reacting to the ruling.

“Portions of Georgia’s heartbeat bill have been enjoined. The sections prohibiting abortions upon detection of fetal heartbeat & addressing reporting requirements. Personhood, tax credits, & child support for the unborn child are still in effect. GA Supreme Court, here we come.”

