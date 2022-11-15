New recycling site to open in Decatur in 2023

(KY3)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There will soon be another option for recycling those products you can’t seem to get rid of.

Live Thrive broke ground on its second Zero Waste Center.

The 8-acre property is on Columbia Drive in Decatur.

The site will allow residents to properly dispose of their hard-to-recycle materials like Styrofoam, paint, glass, and mattresses.

The site is set to open in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Essex Woods, passed away from prostate cancer
Georgia men push for more access to prostate cancer screenings, especially among Black men
ENZO Steakhouse & Bar
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
Veterans Day appreciation celebration
Annual veterans appreciation celebration held in Marietta
The American Red Cross
American Red Cross releases house fire safety protocols