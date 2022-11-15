New recycling site to open in Decatur in 2023
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There will soon be another option for recycling those products you can’t seem to get rid of.
Live Thrive broke ground on its second Zero Waste Center.
The 8-acre property is on Columbia Drive in Decatur.
The site will allow residents to properly dispose of their hard-to-recycle materials like Styrofoam, paint, glass, and mattresses.
The site is set to open in early 2023.
