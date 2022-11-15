New soundstage, learning center dedicated to UGA
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no doubt that the film and television industry in Georgia is huge - and it’s about to get even bigger.
The state is working to shape production talent for generations to come with the opening of a new state-of-the-art soundstage in Athens.
Athena Studios, a 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center, will be used to teach and train students at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy.
The 110-acre studio complex will be home to multiple television and film productions starting in January 2023.
