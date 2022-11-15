New soundstage, learning center dedicated to UGA

Athena Studios is a new 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center in Athens, Georgia.
Athena Studios is a new 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center in Athens, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no doubt that the film and television industry in Georgia is huge - and it’s about to get even bigger.

The state is working to shape production talent for generations to come with the opening of a new state-of-the-art soundstage in Athens.

Athena Studios, a 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center, will be used to teach and train students at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy.

The 110-acre studio complex will be home to multiple television and film productions starting in January 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senator Raphael Warnock
Democrats, Warnock campaign suing Georgia over lack of Saturday runoff voting
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP...
CNN: Kemp to testify Tuesday in Fulton County’s Trump probe
Brad Benedict
INTERVIEW: Actor Brad Benedict joins Atlanta News First