New soundstage, learning center dedicated to UGA

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no doubt that the film and television industry in Georgia is huge - and it’s about to get even bigger.

The state is working to shape production talent for generations to come with the opening of a new state-of-the-art soundstage in Athens.

Athena Studios, a 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center, will be used to teach and train students at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy.

The 110-acre studio complex will be home to multiple television and film productions starting in January 2023.

