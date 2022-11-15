MONEY TALK: No Spend November! Money-saving tips ahead of the holidays

No Spend November!
No Spend November!(Source: Pexels)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking to save up before holiday gift-giving and family vacations roll around? Well, you’re not alone.

A viral challenge known as “No Spend November” is motivating people to resist nonessential spending for 30 days. So, while you still have to pay rent and utility bills, those participating in the challenge are ditching takeout orders, a night out and that weekend shopping spree until at least Dec. 1.

Do you think you could do it?

Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative Dr. Nicole Garner Scott joined Atlanta News First+ to share some money-saving tips to help you meet your financial goals.

For more money-saving tips like these, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senator Raphael Warnock
Democrats, Warnock campaign suing Georgia over lack of Saturday runoff voting
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP...
CNN: Kemp to testify Tuesday in Fulton County’s Trump probe
Brad Benedict
INTERVIEW: Actor Brad Benedict joins Atlanta News First
Athena Studios is a new 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center in Athens, Georgia.
New soundstage, learning center dedicated to UGA