MONEY TALK: No Spend November! Money-saving tips ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking to save up before holiday gift-giving and family vacations roll around? Well, you’re not alone.

A viral challenge known as “No Spend November” is motivating people to resist nonessential spending for 30 days. So, while you still have to pay rent and utility bills, those participating in the challenge are ditching takeout orders, a night out and that weekend shopping spree until at least Dec. 1.

Do you think you could do it?

Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative Dr. Nicole Garner Scott joined Atlanta News First+ to share some money-saving tips to help you meet your financial goals.

