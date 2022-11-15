Wizkid to perform at State Farm Arena Mar. 9

Nigerian singer, Wizkid performs during "Felabration," an annual event paying homage to late...
Nigerian singer, Wizkid performs during "Felabration," an annual event paying homage to late Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti, at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, Nigeria early Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Thousands of Afrobeat enthusiasts danced through the night in a cavernous warehouse to commemorate the Nigerian-born musician who died in 1997. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(Sunday Alamba | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop artist Wizkid will perform at the State Farm Arena Mar. 9.

The date is part of a tour in support of Wizkid’s latest album, More Love, Less Ego. He is one of the most successful Nigerian artists in recent memory. In addition to his appearance on Drake’s smash hit “One Dance,” Wizkid landed the only African album certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and the first Nigerian song to feature on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

