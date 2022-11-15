Woman shot during possible robbery at East Point beauty shop, police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was shot inside an East Point beauty supply store, according police.

The shooting happened at Beauty World Supply located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.

East Point police tell Atlanta News First that officers arriving at the scene found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound in what appears to be a robbery.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

An image captured from surveillance video inside the store show a man wearing a blue hoodie with white trim, a black mask, and dark pants.

If you have any information about the shooting or the alleged shooting suspect call 404-761-2177 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org .

