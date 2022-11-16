8 people displaced by fire at apartment complex in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people are without a place to stay after their apartments were heavily damaged by fire in southeast Atlanta.

According to the Red Cross, the fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the Vining’s complex on Paces Walk. A total of six units were damaged, displacing eight people.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross volunteers responded to provide emergency aid to those affected.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

