Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Ari Lennox to perform at Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 26

Ari Lennox performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday,...
Ari Lennox performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Platinum-selling artist Ari Lennox will perform at the Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 26 as part of her age/sex/location tour.

The R&B artist will tour in support of her recently-released album age/sex/location. The album received critical acclaim and peaked at 69 on the Billboard Top 200. It also spawned the single “Pressure,” which peaked at 66 on the Hot 100. Her earlier single “Shea Butter Baby” featuring fellow Dreamville Records artist J. Cole went platinum.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christmas
Lenox Square mall announces 2022 holiday programming
History in peril: 229 Auburn Avenue
Historic Auburn Avenue building listed as in peril
History in peril: 229 Auburn Avenue
The warming station at the Lawrenceville Senior Center
Inflation, housing costs drive up need for warming centers