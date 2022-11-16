Ari Lennox to perform at Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 26

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Platinum-selling artist Ari Lennox will perform at the Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 26 as part of her age/sex/location tour.

The R&B artist will tour in support of her recently-released album age/sex/location. The album received critical acclaim and peaked at 69 on the Billboard Top 200. It also spawned the single “Pressure,” which peaked at 66 on the Hot 100. Her earlier single “Shea Butter Baby” featuring fellow Dreamville Records artist J. Cole went platinum.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

