Arrest made in murder at East Point beauty supply shop

Nathan Huff
Nathan Huff(East Point Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with a murder at a beauty shop in East Point.

Nathan Huff was arrested by East Point police Wednesday. He is accused of killing a woman at a beauty shop at 3114 Washington Rd. in East Point Tuesday.

Police are also looking to identify a second individual who may have information on the case.

The East Point Police Department is looking for a second person of interest in a murder.
The East Point Police Department is looking for a second person of interest in a murder.(East Point Police Department)

Anyone with information should call 404-761-2177 or email the East Point Police Department.

