Arrest made in murder at East Point beauty supply shop
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with a murder at a beauty shop in East Point.
Nathan Huff was arrested by East Point police Wednesday. He is accused of killing a woman at a beauty shop at 3114 Washington Rd. in East Point Tuesday.
Police are also looking to identify a second individual who may have information on the case.
Anyone with information should call 404-761-2177 or email the East Point Police Department.
