Chamblee mayor visits war torn Ukraine

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Chamblee recently traveled to Ukraine and saw firsthand what the country is experiencing.

Mayor Brian Mock visited Chamblee’s sister city of Kovel. Chamblee’s city council approved a resolution in September to become sister cities.

“Wanted to see the good and the bad and I really did see the good and the bad,” said Mock.

The day he arrived he was alerted that a missile strike knocked out the city’s power and water supply, but he chose to continue with the trip.

“The city was pitch black, you couldn’t see the hand in front of your face,” he said.

“You don’t really understand their sense of resilience until you’re sitting amongst them,” said Mock.

He said he had a very warm welcome and was greeted by the American flag flying. He met with Kovel’s mayor, council members, and other Ukrainians as he visited neighborhoods. He said he looks forward to growing the partnership between the two cities and offering guidance.

“It’s not just a short term, we raised a few dollars and bought some clothes. It’s a long-term exchange of ideas and information and over the last six months it’s not consumed my every day but it’s certainly been a passion,” said Mock. “I’m talking to folks over there every day.”

He wants to set up regular Zoom meetings with Ukrainians to speak with Chamblee’s police officers and employees from the Planning and Zoning departments.

“They want to progress, they want to move ahead, they just need some ideas, they need some help with how to progress,” said Mock.

During the more than weeklong visit, which he paid for out of his own pocket, Mock visited other parts of the country including Kyiv, and saw damaged buildings and heard stories of loss and survival. He sat in a basement of a school during air-raid sirens and listened to the Ukrainians singing.

Mock recently hosted a member of the Ukrainian parliament who made a trip from Washington, D.C. to Chamblee to visit metro Atlanta schools and bring back some ideas. Mock said he looks forward to when the mayor and others from Kovel can leave the country and visit Chamblee.

Mock said, “I’m hopeful that sooner rather than later their delegation can come over and visit and we can start the process of helping them to put their city back together.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.