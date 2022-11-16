Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator is behind bards after alarming allegations.

The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student.

The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to parents Wednesday.

The letter says assistant principal “Jonathan Adel” has been suspended.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the district’s police department is now involved in the investigation.

Below is the letter Principal Michael Todd sent home to parents:

“Tonight, two different issues have risen to the media regarding our school. In full transparency, these are not flattering stories and do not reflect our school’s culture. I want to share the facts and assure you steps are being taken to address both situations,” explained Chattahoochee High School Principal Dr. Mike Todd.

First, I can confirm Assistant Principal Jonathan Adel has been suspended while an investigation is under way concerning an allegation of inappropriate involvement with a student. This allegation is disturbing. Be assured I take the health and well-being of our students seriously and this is a top priority. If the allegations prove tp be true, all available action will be taken. I can also share that once our school learned of the allegation, it was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Division. The Fulton County Schools Police also is investigating.

Second, we are in the midst of a serious discipline tribunal. Let me be clear, students will not harass other students without severe consequences. We believe the account presented to the media may not the encompass the entire situation. The district takes all threats seriously. The student disciplinary hearing is a part of a student’s due process, which will give full opportunity for a review of the facts.

“These incidents do not represent our school. While both are unfolding in the public tonight or the next few days, I know that the good going on in our building far exceeds the negativity. As the leader of this school, I assure you that both situations will be handled appropriately and professionally.”

