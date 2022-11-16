Positively Georgia
College students eligible for discounted ‘Anastasia’ tickets

(Evan Zimmerman | Source: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Broadway in Atlanta is offering special discounted tickets for Anastasia to college students.

College students can bring their student ID to the Fox Theatre box office two hours before each performance to buy tickets for $30 apiece. The tickets are taken from the best available seating, and there is a two-ticket limit per person.

Anastasia is at the Fox Theatre Dec. 6 to 11. More information can be found here.

Willem Butler (Dmitri) and Veronica Stern (Anya) in the North American Tour of 'Anastasia.'
‘Anastasia’ comes to the Fox Theatre Dec. 6

