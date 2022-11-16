Duluth adult health center on brink of closure seeking community support

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An adult day health center in Duluth is on the brink of closure.

Peachtree Christian Health and caregivers are hoping for a Christmas miracle and raising funds to keep its doors open.

Every weekday at Peachtree Christian Health, a few dozen people will gather to read, write and reunite with close friends.

It’s the comfort and consistency that PCH offers that caregivers are grateful for.

“Finding a place like Peachtree Christian Health was a godsend because we did not know what we were going to do,” said caregiver, Jennifer Albrecht. Her mother Barbara Albrecht has Alzheimer’s.

“We couldn’t afford to have her somewhere else,” said Albrecht.

Peachtree Christian Health opened in 2019. The center’s president said the organization supports caregivers and their loved ones, a vast majority of which have some level of memory loss or cognitive decline.

Caregivers like Nadine Rowser said PCH has made all the difference for her husband and fellow caregivers.

“I will have a chance to sit and kind of relax my mind because I need it at times,” said Nadine Rowser. Her husband Preston, a Vietnam veteran, goes to PCH weekly.

Due to financial hardship, the nonprofit is scheduled to close in late December.

Rowser said she can’t get herself to break the news to her husband that the center might close.

“I haven’t told him, I can’t tell him that yet,” said Rowser. “I just know that I’m not ready to say to him, you’re not going to have a place to go as of December the 21st. I’m not there yet.”

But there is hope.

Caregivers, along with Peachtree Christian Health, are now hoping for a Christmas miracle and trying to raise funds and raise enrollment to keep these doors open long after the holidays.

“That’s why we’re just hoping people can help us out to keep this facility open because I don’t even know what we would do,” said Albrecht.

Peachtree Christian Health has a goal of raising $500,000 by Thanksgiving.

Click here to learn more, or if you wish to donate.

