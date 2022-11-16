East Point community remembers beauty shop owner killed in robbery

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A beloved beauty shop owner in East Point was killed in an apparent robbery and the suspected gunman is now behind bars.

All day Wednesday, frequent customers of Beauty World Beauty Supplies stopped by to pay their respects to the store’s owner, many leaving behind flowers, cards, and stuffed animals. The mourners were stunned to learn about the tragic loss of Hyun C. Cha.

“It broke my heart,” said one man.

“She was really nice, a sweetheart,” said one woman.

On Tuesday, Cha, known as Rosa by many, was shot several times during an apparent robbery at her store on Washington Road. The 69-year-old later died at the hospital.

“What happened yesterday was definitely a hit to our community, said East Point police chief Shawn Buchanan. “Mrs. Hyun was very respected in our community. She and her husband have had a business in this community for over 30 years.”

Investigators quickly released a surveillance image of the suspected gunman. Chief Buchanan said they tracked the suspect for hours using citywide cameras and ultimately identifed and arrested Nathan Huff Wednesday morning. Authorities found the 43-year-old at a MARTA station, where Buchanan said Huff committed at least two other armed robberies.

“He’s a coward,” the chief said. “It was a senseless murder for no apparent reason.”

Buchanan said Huff is no stranger to the law, having served 15 years in prison for a previous armed robbery. He’s now facing a murder charge in connection to Rosa’s death.

The homicide marked the 23 in the city so far this year, compared to eight in 2021 and 18 and 202.

“When you look at our crime stats, this is the first stranger-to-stranger homicide, “Buchanan explained. “It’s very difficult to prevent people who know each other from resolving conflict without using guns.”

“The police aren’t the only ones who are upset with this,” said Alisteir Murray, who runs a restaurant nearby.

Murray said he last saw Rosa last week when he purchased some hairnets for his employees. He said she was a kind, genuine woman.

“She was a good woman, and she didn’t deserve that,” he said. “She could’ve been my mama. It was an act of a monster and my word to the people in the community is not to be afraid.”

Meanwhile, police want to talk to a man seen on surveillance in a yellow jacket. Buchanan said investigators don’t believe he had anything to do with the armed robbery. However, he said the man was seen stealing money from the beauty store and failed to call the police or render aid.

The East Point Police Department is looking for a second person of interest in a murder. (East Point Police Department)

Rosa’s family sent the following statement to Atlanta News First:

“Our hearts are heavy with a mix of grief, confusion, and gratitude. Gratitude at the sight of all the flowers and notes left at our mom’s store, gratitude for those who also loved the wonderful woman whose business had been in this community for over 30 years. She had considered this place a second home, surrounded by a second family, where she loved working with her customers to make them feel like a better version of themselves. We feel so much confusion because of violence that didn’t have to happen, for a life that didn’t have to be taken. And grief because of the senselessness of it all, because we are all the poorer for having lost a kind soul whose warm smile made life better.”

