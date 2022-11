ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-85 North at GA-400 is back open Wednesday morning following a fatal overnight crash investigation.

ALL lanes back open after the fatal crash from overnight on 85 NB. Delays improving. #ATLtraffic @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Iim0FPR2VY — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) November 16, 2022

Our Cool Ray first alert tracker is on scene at a fatal crash this morning blocking I-85 NB at GA-400. APD is predicting an expected clear time between 6:30-7AM. Traffic getting routed to GA 400. You can also use Buford Spring conn. #atltraffic @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/CeFCS8zfgh — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) November 16, 2022

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 85 NB at GA-400 is closed off due to a fatal accident. Drivers are being redirected onto 400 NB. We had been told this stretch would be opened back by 4:15 but it remains blocked off by police. @ATLNewsFirst @Cjacobazzi_wx pic.twitter.com/0gRHBVuX5H — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 16, 2022

Atlanta News First is working to find out more details about the crash and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.