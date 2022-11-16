Fire at Cedar Shoals high school under investigation, school dismissed Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Cedar Shoals High School officials say a fire was “intentionally set in a student bathroom in the main building.”

The “fire was extinguished quickly, but not before sprinklers were activated, causing smoke to fill the building,” said Cedar Shoals High School Communications Specialist Scott Thompson.

Thompson says that students were moved to the gym and fine arts building which were “not affected by the fire.”

Officials have “dismissed all classes immediately and sent students home to finish their day asynchronously.”

“We will be providing updates on our website and district Facebook page as they become available and also communicating updates to our families. We anticipate having a determination late this afternoon/early this evening on whether the school can reopen for instruction tomorrow, and I will communicate that update to you,” Thompson said.

The fire remains under investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.