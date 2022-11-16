FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 40s in metro Atlanta Wednesday
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start to your morning, but with no rain.
Wednesday’s summary
High - 48°
Normal high - 64°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
You don’t have to worry about rain today, but it will stay cold with highs only in the upper 40s -- nearly 20 degrees below average. It’ll stay dry through the weekend, but also remain cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Next week
The first part of next week is dry, but we’re watching a weather system that may bring rain to north Georgia by the end of next week.
