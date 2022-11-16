FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 40s in metro Atlanta Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start to your morning, but with no rain.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 48°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You don’t have to worry about rain today, but it will stay cold with highs only in the upper 40s -- nearly 20 degrees below average. It’ll stay dry through the weekend, but also remain cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast temperatures in Atlanta Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Next week

The first part of next week is dry, but we’re watching a weather system that may bring rain to north Georgia by the end of next week.

