FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 40s in metro Atlanta Wednesday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start to your morning, but with no rain.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 48°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You don’t have to worry about rain today, but it will stay cold with highs only in the upper 40s -- nearly 20 degrees below average. It’ll stay dry through the weekend, but also remain cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast temperatures in Atlanta Wednesday
Forecast temperatures in Atlanta Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

Next week

The first part of next week is dry, but we’re watching a weather system that may bring rain to north Georgia by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Low temperatures
First Alert Forecast | Rain leaves, cold takes hold of the forecast!
Low temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Cold weather into next week
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain, 40s in Atlanta Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain, 40s in Atlanta Tuesday
First Alert: Cold rain likely on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast | Rain builds in tonight, dreary Tuesday ahead