Groups react to blocking of Georgia abortion ban

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Groups on both sides of the issue are reacting to the blocking of Georgia’s abortion ban after a judge overturned the ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy.

“The ban is blocked and patients can get care in Georgia again,” says Amy Kennedy, Planned Parenthood Southeast vice president of external affairs.

But Kennedy said there is still work to do with now being the time to figure out how to quickly begin providing care again.

“It’s not as easy as just flipping a switch, we have to make sure that a plan is in place with our legal team and operations team,” said Kennedy. “But also to make sure we have the right number of providers and our hours are the appropriate time for people seeking care.”

But not everyone was celebrating on Tuesday.

“Yet again we find ourselves in a position where so many innocent children are not going to be protected,” said Suzanne Guy, the founder of L.I.V, a pro-life organization that offers support to moms.

Guy says Tuesday’s decision was disappointing and there is still work to be done.

“While this is a setback and I was sickened when I heard the judge’s ruling, I will tell you so many of us will continue to do the work that we do,” she said. " Reaching out to and offering hope and help to precious moms that are in an unwanted, unplanned, or moms in a wanted pregnancy, that need support.”

