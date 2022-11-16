Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter receives $5,000 donation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter received a $5,000 donation from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. The donation comes after Home of Hope and InsuranceHub won a Make More Happen Award.

Home of Hope and InsuranceHub won the award for the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, a two-day event with more than 30,000 attendees. The festival has helped raise over $742,000 for Home of Hope since its inception.

The award could be doubled to $10,000. You can vote for InsuranceHub and Home of Hope here; if they get 500 votes, the award reaches the $10,000 mark.

