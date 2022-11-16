Inflation, housing costs drive up need for warming centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Inflation and high housing costs have more people in need of a warm place to stay.

“When the temperature hits 35 degrees and below, we make that call to open the stations,” said Regina Miller, Gwinnett County’s Health and Human Resources Director.

Gwinnett has only been running warming stations for a year. There are five throughout the county and each one is able to sleep 50 people.

“We are taking in all ages, all genders, races, populations that are here,” said Miller.

It’s not just the homeless taking advantage of the stations.

“We’re actually serving a variety of residents in our community. Some may not be able to have heat right now because it’s not an expense they can afford,” said Miller.

Inflation and housing costs have a big impact on more people needing shelter. In Gwinnett County, the cost of buying a home has gone up over 20% in a year, according to Zillow. Rent has also increased significantly.

“This is one way to be able to help in that small impactful way, to have somewhere for them to be able to go if they need to,” said Miller.

People staying at the warming station not only get a cot but a warm meal.

The stations are funded by the American Rescue Plan. County leaders decide 48 hours in advance if they’re opening the warming stations.

