INTERVIEW: Dancing Stars of Atlanta raises funds to fight Alzheimer’s!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dancing Stars of Atlanta is raising funds to fight Alzheimer’s! The fundraiser is modeled after the hit show Dancing with the Stars, but with people who live right here in Atlanta.

Co-chair D’anne Cagle Heckert joined Atlanta News First to talk about the event. She is a former competitor who joined the organization after losing her father to Alzheimer’s. One of the fundraiser’s pros also came along to show off some dance moves!

Dancing Stars of Atlanta will be at the Cobb Galleria May 6th, 2023. More information can be found here.

