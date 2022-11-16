Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe

Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, appeared in court Tuesday,...
Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, to try to quash an order to appear before a Georgia special purpose grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. Sarasota County Chief Judge Charles Roberts ordered Flynn to testify before the panel on Nov. 22. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, Pool)(POOL/Sarasota Herald-Tribune/Mike Lang | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation, which is seen as one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president as he prepares to announce a third run for the presidency in 2024.

Willis has sought the testimony of numerous high-profile Trump associates as witnesses in the investigation.

