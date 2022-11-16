Lenox Square mall announces 2022 holiday programming

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lenox Mall is getting firmly in the holiday spirit this season with a variety of events. From photos with Santa to hot chocolate, the mall is offering so much more to do than shop.

The full list of holiday events at Lenox Mall can be found below.

Santa Photo Experience

WHAT : Photos with Santa.



WHEN : Nov. 17 to Dec. 24; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday



WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level



Pet Photos with Santa

WHAT : Families can take photos with their beloved pets and Santa.



WHEN : Dec. 11, 6 p.m.



WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level



Caring Santa

WHAT : A private Santa Photo opportunity for children and adults with special needs and their families.



WHEN : Dec. 4, 9 a.m.



WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level



Winter Wonderland Performance

WHAT : An afternoon of entertainment with mirror ballerinas and an interactive life-sized snow globe.



WHEN : Dec. 17, 2 p.m.



WHERE: Lenox Square, Mall Level



Hot Chocolate Crawl

WHAT : Live music, hot chocolate and appetizers to fuel your holiday shopping spree.



WHEN : Dec. 19, 5 p.m.



WHERE: Main entrance



Photo opportunity with live reindeer

WHAT : Take photos with two reindeer and Santa to kick off the holiday season.



WHEN : Nov. 27, 1 p.m.



WHERE: Main entrance



Christmas carolers

WHAT : Christmas carolers to get you into the holiday spirit!



WHEN : Dec. 3, 2 p.m.



WHERE: Luxury wing



You can find even more holiday events across the Atlanta area here.

