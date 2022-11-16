Lenox Square mall announces 2022 holiday programming
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lenox Mall is getting firmly in the holiday spirit this season with a variety of events. From photos with Santa to hot chocolate, the mall is offering so much more to do than shop.
The full list of holiday events at Lenox Mall can be found below.
- WHAT: Photos with Santa.
- WHEN: Nov. 17 to Dec. 24; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
- WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level
- WHAT: Families can take photos with their beloved pets and Santa.
- WHEN: Dec. 11, 6 p.m.
- WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level
- WHAT: A private Santa Photo opportunity for children and adults with special needs and their families.
- WHEN: Dec. 4, 9 a.m.
- WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level
Winter Wonderland Performance
- WHAT: An afternoon of entertainment with mirror ballerinas and an interactive life-sized snow globe.
- WHEN: Dec. 17, 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Lenox Square, Mall Level
Hot Chocolate Crawl
- WHAT: Live music, hot chocolate and appetizers to fuel your holiday shopping spree.
- WHEN: Dec. 19, 5 p.m.
- WHERE: Main entrance
Photo opportunity with live reindeer
- WHAT: Take photos with two reindeer and Santa to kick off the holiday season.
- WHEN: Nov. 27, 1 p.m.
- WHERE: Main entrance
Christmas carolers
- WHAT: Christmas carolers to get you into the holiday spirit!
- WHEN: Dec. 3, 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Luxury wing
