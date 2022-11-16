Positively Georgia
Lenox Square mall announces 2022 holiday programming

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lenox Mall is getting firmly in the holiday spirit this season with a variety of events. From photos with Santa to hot chocolate, the mall is offering so much more to do than shop.

The full list of holiday events at Lenox Mall can be found below.

Santa Photo Experience

  • WHAT: Photos with Santa.
  • WHEN: Nov. 17 to Dec. 24; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level

Pet Photos with Santa

  • WHAT: Families can take photos with their beloved pets and Santa.
  • WHEN: Dec. 11, 6 p.m.
  • WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level

Caring Santa

  • WHAT: A private Santa Photo opportunity for children and adults with special needs and their families.
  • WHEN: Dec. 4, 9 a.m.
  • WHERE: Macy’s Court, Mall Level

Winter Wonderland Performance

  • WHAT: An afternoon of entertainment with mirror ballerinas and an interactive life-sized snow globe.
  • WHEN: Dec. 17, 2 p.m.
  • WHERE: Lenox Square, Mall Level

Hot Chocolate Crawl

  • WHAT: Live music, hot chocolate and appetizers to fuel your holiday shopping spree.
  • WHEN: Dec. 19, 5 p.m.
  • WHERE: Main entrance

Photo opportunity with live reindeer

  • WHAT: Take photos with two reindeer and Santa to kick off the holiday season.
  • WHEN: Nov. 27, 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: Main entrance

Christmas carolers

  • WHAT: Christmas carolers to get you into the holiday spirit!
  • WHEN: Dec. 3, 2 p.m.
  • WHERE: Luxury wing

You can find even more holiday events across the Atlanta area here.

