New multi-sensory experience brings slime time to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Sloomoo Institute ushers in a brand new and unique attraction to Atlanta in the form of its multi-sensory slime experience.

Tickets are now available, with the Sloomoo Institute opening its door in Buckhead on Nov. 19, just in time to deliver family fun leading into the holiday season.

Originally started in New York City, the interactive experience even garnered attention from celebrities while offering a unique blend of slime-centric activities that played on the senses of touch, smell, sight, and sound.

From handcrafted, artisanal slime to a DIY bar to Kinetic Sand dunes to ASMR experiences, there is no shortage of interesting activities available. Guests can even live out the dream of many 90′s kids by standing under a waterfall of slime at Sloomoo Falls.

