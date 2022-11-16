NFL legends working to open virtual reality facility for Atlanta teenagers

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NFL legends are working to open a virtual reality facility for teens in Atlanta.

Jerry Rice and Steve Young are a part of the team behind the initiative.

Students from the Ron Clark Academy showed off the technology.

The technology allows users to virtually play football, explore the planet and create street art.

The idea is to give Atlanta youth a place to create in virtual reality.

“I think more than anything it’s about exposure and getting people empowered when they have no way to grasp it...touch it. That’s why the physical nature of this is so important. They need a place to be,” said Steve Young, Forever Young Foundation CEO and pro-football hall of famer.

The “creator zone” will be stocked with “meta quest 2″ headsets.

The space will give teens access to new technology and inspire the next generation of metaverse creators.

