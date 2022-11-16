Red carpet premier to feature docuseries on Shaquille O’Neal

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, HBO hosted a red carpet premiere in Atlanta for the original four-part docuseries on legendary NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

The documentary “Shaq” shows O’Neal’s life off the court; from his upbringing in the military to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business career.

The documentary is set to premiere on Nov. 23 with new episodes every Wednesday on HBO.

