Red’s Beer Garden hosts fundraiser for Second Helpings Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Restaurant Red’s Beer Garden is hosting a fundraiser for Second Helpings Atlanta throughout the month of December.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 25, Red’s will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from any six-pack of beer, wine, cider or hard seltzer to Second Helpings Atlanta.

Second Helpings Atlanta is a “food rescue organization” that distributes healthy food to Atlantans in need. Organizations and restaurants around the metro donate their leftovers to Second Helpings instead of throwing it into a landfill. That food is then given to Atlantans at risk of hunger.

Red’s Beer Garden is located in Benteen Park.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.