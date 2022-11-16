Positively Georgia
Red’s Beer Garden hosts fundraiser for Second Helpings Atlanta

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Restaurant Red’s Beer Garden is hosting a fundraiser for Second Helpings Atlanta throughout the month of December.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 25, Red’s will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from any six-pack of beer, wine, cider or hard seltzer to Second Helpings Atlanta.

Second Helpings Atlanta is a “food rescue organization” that distributes healthy food to Atlantans in need. Organizations and restaurants around the metro donate their leftovers to Second Helpings instead of throwing it into a landfill. That food is then given to Atlantans at risk of hunger.

Red’s Beer Garden is located in Benteen Park.

