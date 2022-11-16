St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway coming to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is coming to metro Atlanta and Atlanta News First is honored to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in hopes of raising over $1 million for the organization that gives back to families all over the globe.

The giveaway kicked off with a groundbreaking in Gwinnett County on Wednesday morning.

People will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for $100 and the winner will be chosen in August.

@ATLNewsFirst has partnered with @StJude for the very first Dream Home Giveaway in Atlanta! The groundbreaking was this AM. By August a beautiful home, made with donations will be sitting on this lot. The home will be raffled off. All ticket proceeds ($1 mil goal) go to St Jude. pic.twitter.com/TXjksR8D2H — Sawyer Buccy (@SawyerBuccy) November 16, 2022

Proceeds from the sale of the raffle tickets will benefit St. Jude’s, which helps children with serious illnesses.

