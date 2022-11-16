Positively Georgia
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway coming to metro Atlanta

St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Giveaway in Gwinnett County
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is coming to metro Atlanta and Atlanta News First is honored to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in hopes of raising over $1 million for the organization that gives back to families all over the globe.

The giveaway kicked off with a groundbreaking in Gwinnett County on Wednesday morning.

People will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for $100 and the winner will be chosen in August.

Proceeds from the sale of the raffle tickets will benefit St. Jude’s, which helps children with serious illnesses.

