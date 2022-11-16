Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

U.S. agency sued over hands-off decision on Okefenokee mine

FILE - A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping...
FILE - A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. Conservation groups filed suit Tuesday, Nov. 15, against a U.S. government agency challenging its decision to allow a mining project to move forward without federal permits near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. government agency is being sued over its decision to allow a proposed mine outside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to move forward without federal permits.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying its August decision on the mining project in Georgia contradicts the Corps’ own policies and violates federal law.

Twin Pines Minerals has been working since 2019 to establish a mine outside the wildlife refuge.

Scientists have warned the project could damage the swamp.

The Army Corps declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Washington rule changes have caused the agency to flip-flop on whether wetlands at the site fall under its jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Rep. Jon Burns is Georgia's new Speaker of the House.
State house elects Jon Burns as speaker, joining Burt Jones as new Senate leader
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid reverberates in Georgia
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of the...
Georgia Tech loses 2 QBs to injury, Gibson to start vs. UNC
Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, appeared in court Tuesday,...
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe