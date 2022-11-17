Positively Georgia
16-year-old boy dead, 17-year-old girl injured after shooting in Lilburn

Police looking for shooter
(Pixabay via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured after a shooting on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn.

Ryan Rodriguez Romero and Elizabeth Bravo were shot in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket. Officers came to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found Bravo. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and was “stable,” according to police.

Romero was able to drive away from the scene before dying and officers found his body inside a car at 4414 Vernon St.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

