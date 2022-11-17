2,000 families get free Thanksgiving meal in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re one week out from Thanksgiving and hundreds of families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a turkey giveaway today. The demand was so high cars started lining up at midnight.

The church partnered with Witherite Law Group to make sure each car got a whole turkey, fresh produce and enough food to feed a family for a week.

“No background checks, no check stubs. Just if you’re hungry, all you have to do is pull up,” Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant said.

While New Birth Baptist doesn’t have events of this magnitude all of the time, they do have free food every Saturday morning through their Kings Table ministry.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.