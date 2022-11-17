Atlanta breaks ground on Centennial Yards project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is finally making good on a long-kept promise to transform a part of downtown.

Today, the city took a huge step toward the creation of Centennial Yards, right across from State Farm Arena. City leaders and celebrities helped break ground on the new 50-acre development this afternoon.

Developers are transforming what’s known as “the gulch” into a place to live, work and play. For years, it’s been an empty space mostly used for parking.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says making sure everyone can enjoy it, is top of mind.

“The ability to make sure that we have affordable housing in here, a lot of retail and minority-owned businesses to participate in the engineering, architecture of these projects,” Dickens said.

Atlanta News First’s own Monica Pearson hosted today’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The city says 20 percent of Centennial Yards’ apartments will be reserved as affordable housing. 38 percent of the development’s businesses will also be women or minority-owned.

The entire development could take about a decade to finish.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.