Atlanta police looking for possible suspects in West Avenue shootout

Persons of interest in a shootout at Crogman School Lofts
Persons of interest in a shootout at Crogman School Lofts(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a shootout Oct. 14.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Crogman School Lofts on West Avenue Oct. 14. A witness said three people with masks and guns were involved in a shootout, damaging vehicles and other property.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

