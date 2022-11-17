Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Nov. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Society in Atlanta will waive all adoption fees at an adoption event Nov. 19.

The adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supermarket at 3821 S Cobb Dr. SE in Smyrna. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Best Friends Animal Society in Atlanta is one of the largest no-kill shelters in the South.

