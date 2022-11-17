Ambulance driver killed in head-on crash on SR 20 while responding to emergency

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An ambulance driver has died after colliding head-on with another vehicle while responding to an emergency call Thursday morning in Forsyth County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Central EMS ambulance was responding to an emergency call with its emergency equipment activated just before 7 a.m. It was traveling east on SR 20 in the center turn lane to pass traffic when a tractor-trailer traveling west pulling a tanker trailer yielded to the ambulance by abruptly hitting the brakes and coming to a stop. A green Ford Mustang that was following too closely to the tractor-trailer, swerved into the center turn lane to avoid hitting the tractor-trailer and collided with the ambulance head-on. The impact caused the Mustang to hit a black Dodge Ram pickup as well that had been following the Mustang.

GSP says the driver of the ambulance later died from her injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The ambulance had no patients on board at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by GSP.

