Construction project could unclog traffic jams at Kennesaw State

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Relief could be on the way for thousands of students trying to get around one of the busiest college campuses in Georgia.

Kennesaw State University in Cobb County is getting $2,000,000 to help unclog traffic jams.

Safety upgrades will target three key intersections along Kennesaw State Drive and Owl Drive, two areas in the middle of campus where accidents are known to happen each year.

The project includes re-purposing the existing roadway to create dedicated bus lanes and expand pedestrian and bike paths.

The project is still in the design phase and there’s still no date on when construction will begin.

