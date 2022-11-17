Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Construction project could unclog traffic jams at Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw State University(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Relief could be on the way for thousands of students trying to get around one of the busiest college campuses in Georgia.

Kennesaw State University in Cobb County is getting $2,000,000 to help unclog traffic jams.

Safety upgrades will target three key intersections along Kennesaw State Drive and Owl Drive, two areas in the middle of campus where accidents are known to happen each year.

The project includes re-purposing the existing roadway to create dedicated bus lanes and expand pedestrian and bike paths.

The project is still in the design phase and there’s still no date on when construction will begin.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Centennial Yards development
Atlanta breaks ground on Centennial Yards project
A Thanksgiving turkey giveaway event is happening Thursday from 6 to 10 a.m. in DeKalb County.
2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County
Pike Nurseries
INTERVIEW: How to prepare your lawn for holiday guests!
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its 2023 list of Places in Peril.
From Chickamauga to Valdosta: 10 places in peril identified by Georgia Trust