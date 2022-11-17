Positively Georgia
Emory University senior receives $10K scholarship

EMORY UNIVERSITY(EMORY UNIVERSITY)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A senior at Emory University has received a $10,000 scholarship from Ally and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

Natalia Thomas won the 2022 Ally Financial Law and Public Policy Scholarship, a scholarship “focused on expanding career options and creating career pathways with funding for Black students seeking legal and public policy degrees.”

Thomas is a political science major. She is the daughter of an immigrant from the Dominican Republic; her mother’s efforts to become fluent in English inspired Thomas to become bilingual in English and Spanish. Thomas volunteers as an ESL teacher to immigrants and her work focuses on affordable housing and officer-involved shootings.

Thomas won one of two $10,000 undergraduate scholarships. There were also four $20,000 scholarships given to graduate students. The recipients will be matched with mentors who will help them along the next step in their careers.

