First Alert Forecast: Sunny, Very Cold Today, Hard Freeze Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Freeze Warning is out until 8am this morning, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s in some areas.

Sunny skies dominate today, but it will be very cold through the day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. That’s colder than our average highs in January!

Sunny and cold. (cbs46)

Tonight will be the coldest night, with temperatures falling below freezing by 9pm and falling into the 20s by sunrise Friday.

Frost likely. (cbs46)

It stays cold and dry through the weekend. Expect a gradual warm-up next week back to near 60, with achance of showers around Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

