Georgia native Takeo Spikes speaks about his podcast ‘Behind the Mask’, NFL

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia native and former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes spoke with Digital Content Producer Miles Montgomery about his NFL career, his exciting podcast called “Behind the Mask,” his accolades, and more.

Spikes details his father introduced him to the game of football and directed him into certain programs to jumpstart his passion for football. Spikes was drafted with the No. 13 pick by the Cinncinati Bengals in 1998. He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and San Diego Chargers.

He detailed interactions with fans who said they decided to postpone paying their bills so they can get their season tickets to go watch the team he played for. “At that point, I was thinking, ‘I got to give you your money’s worth.’”

He also speaks on the evolution of the National Football League and how he tried to emulate the greats such as Ray Lewis, Lawrence Taylor, and Junior Seau among others.

“I think about Junior Seau, as far as how he brought his tenacity week in and week out. I think about guys like Lawrence Taylor. He was an athletic freak. Just his motor and ability to keep going and how he would never stop,” Spikes said.

As a member of the Buffalo Bills [2003-2006], Spikes spoke about playing against quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots twice a year and how he embraced those challenges.

“At the time, we knew Tom Brady was going to be special. He had won three Super Bowls at the time [playing against the Patriots in the early 2000′s]. We were going against the goat of coaching [Bill Belichick] and the goat of the quarterback position [Brady]. It was hard but it was a challenge you looked forward to because they were so far ahead of the game when it came to game planning. They found out your weakness and truly attacked it. For me, that was a big, big opportunity because it is one thing to have the respect of your peers. But, when you have another team and another coach say, “he’s the guy and this is the guy that can disrupt what we do, so we need to make sure we’re accountable. That’s what you what from a player from an individual standpoint.”

Spikes also spoke about getting inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame earlier this summer and getting nominated for the NFL Football Hall of Fame.

