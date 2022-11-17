Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks’ Nov. 27 game against Miami Heat

CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo with Goodie Mob performs during the Dungeon Family...
CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo with Goodie Mob performs during the Dungeon Family Reunion Tour 2019 at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform at halftime of the Hawks game Nov. 27 against the Miami Heat.

The group has released six studio albums, including their 1995 debut Soul Food and 2020′s Survival Kit. Three of their albums have gone gold; their song “Cell Therapy” hit No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. Soul Food is thought to be the first instance of the term “Dirty South” and is recognized as one of the albums that launched Southern rap into the public consciousness.

The performance will follow a Nov. 23 concert at the Eastern.

More information on the Hawks game can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jeezy Performs during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Atlanta....
Jeezy to perform at Hawks halftime show Nov. 16
Atlanta rapper T.I. and his son Domani are set to perform at halftime of Nov. 23 Hawks game...
Hawks announce collaboration with Atlanta legend T.I., Trap Music Museum
Atlanta Hawks Veteran's Day event
Atlanta Hawks support the brave ahead of Veterans Day
Atlanta Hawks 'ATL Vote' campaign
Hawks officials to share message about ‘ATL Vote’ campaign ahead of Bucks game