Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks’ Nov. 27 game against Miami Heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform at halftime of the Hawks game Nov. 27 against the Miami Heat.

The group has released six studio albums, including their 1995 debut Soul Food and 2020′s Survival Kit. Three of their albums have gone gold; their song “Cell Therapy” hit No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. Soul Food is thought to be the first instance of the term “Dirty South” and is recognized as one of the albums that launched Southern rap into the public consciousness.

The performance will follow a Nov. 23 concert at the Eastern.

