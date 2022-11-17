Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Homeless man fatally struck by train overnight in southwest Atlanta

A homeless man has died after being hit by a train overnight in southwest Atlanta.
A homeless man has died after being hit by a train overnight in southwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeless man is dead after he was hit by a train in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the man was trying to cross the railroad tracks around 2 a.m. Thursday at Spelman Lane and Peters Street when he was fatally struck by the train. They say his tent was just about five feet away from the tracks where he was hit.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-year-old Ava Phillips shot and killed in Atlanta
Second arrest made in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta
History in peril: 229 Auburn Avenue
Historic Auburn Avenue building listed as in peril
A Thanksgiving turkey giveaway event is happening Thursday from 6 to 10 a.m. in DeKalb County.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway event underway in DeKalb County
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway event being held in DeKalb County