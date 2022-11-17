Homeless man fatally struck by train overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeless man is dead after he was hit by a train in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the man was trying to cross the railroad tracks around 2 a.m. Thursday at Spelman Lane and Peters Street when he was fatally struck by the train. They say his tent was just about five feet away from the tracks where he was hit.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.