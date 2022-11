ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight house fire sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Barfield Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The fire is out at this point and one person has smoke inhalation.

Atlanta Fire Rescue is still working to figure out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.