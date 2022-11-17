Human remains found near underpass on Reformation Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Human remains were found under the Waleska Street underpass on Reformation Parkway in Canton Nov. 17.

The remains were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for examination and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

