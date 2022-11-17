Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Investigation into Paulding County dog fighting operation continues

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation into a Paulding County dog fighting operation continues. Officials said 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were rescued in the bust.

55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell was arrested and is facing charges, including cruelty to animals and dog fighting.

“I don’t understand how somebody can do that, but I’ve seen it enough times to know it’s done,” said Jason Flatt from “Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue,” a nonprofit that helps to remove dogs from bad situations.

RELATED: Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation.

Flatt said dog fighting is more common than one might think.

“It’s a sport to them and like with any sport there’s a lot of money to be made.”

Flatt continued to say there are signs to look for if you suspect someone is fighting dogs and said you must speak up.

“Anytime you see pit bulls chained up outside, nothing good comes from a dog chained up outside,” he said. “There’s something wrong there, most counties these days have tethering laws.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia authorities say they have arrested a man accused of running a dog-fighting operation.
Dog fighting bust
Chattahoochee HS
Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
Georgia Capitol
Georgia legislature set to add new Latino lawmakers
Flowers lay outside of Beauty World Beauty Supplies in East Point, where owner Hyun Cha was...
East Point community remembers beauty shop owner killed in robbery