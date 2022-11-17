Keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving with these helpful tips

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away! As you gear up to feast with friends and loved ones, it’s important to keep one particular family member in mind this holiday — your pet.

November is one of the busiest months for pet healthcare workers with a large amount of vet visits stemming from food accidents.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Veterinary Expert Dr. Sarah Wooten joined Atlanta News First to share some tips on creating a Thanksgiving safety plan for your furry friend.

FOODS TO AVOID

Foods high in fat/sugar

Turkey skin

Gravy

Bacon

Nutmeg

Garlic/Onion

Raisins

Caffeine

Pumpkin pie/Pumpkin spice

Anything containing chocolate or xylitol

Mashed potatoes/sweet potatoes with butter and salt

Stuffing (this often has too many carbs and may contain toxic ingredients like raisins and nuts)

FOODS PETS CAN HAVE

Cooked turkey meat (No skin, no bones, no butter, no gravy, minimal salt/spices)

Cooked turkey necks, giblets

Plain cooked mashed potatoes (no butter, minimal salt)

Plain cooked sweet potatoes (no butter, added sugar/marshmallows, minimal salt)

Plain cooked green beans or other green vegetables (no butter, no bacon, minimal salt)

Plain raw, cooked, or dried cranberries or plain cranberry sauce (no sugar, no raisins, no xylitol)

Canned pumpkin (no sugar, no rind and seeds)

It’s also important to remember that moderation is key. Even on Thanksgiving, treats (human food) should constitute no more than 10% of your pet’s daily caloric intake,” says Dr. Wooten.

Another thing to keep in mind is holiday stress. Having unfamiliar people over or traveling can disrupt your pets routine, Dr. Wooten says. Consider having comfort toys, vet-approved supplements, and a safe, familiar space your pet can retreat to if they’re showing signs of stress.

For more Thanksgiving pet safety tips, visit Pumpkin.care.

