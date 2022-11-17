Murder suspect arrested in connection with July Cobb County killing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with a four-month-old murder case.

Tavis Crankfield is accused of killing Jason Escoffrey in Smyrna July 17. He was arrested Nov. 16 after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road in Cobb County. The Cobb County Police Department’s Violent Crime Bureau (VCB) was acting on a tip received from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force.

Acting Chief Steve Kucynda said, “this four-month-old case is a testament to the dedication, determination, and cooperation of the men and women from different law enforcement agencies to help capture a dangerous fugitive.”

Crankfield is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault-intent to murder.

