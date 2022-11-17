Out and About in the ATL | Nov. 18-20, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s that time of year. The holidays are upon us and holiday-related events are starting to pop up around metro Atlanta. But, there’s still plenty of non-holiday stuff happening too. This is our latest things to do list for metro Atlanta.

FRIDAY

Vintage Market Days of Greater Atlanta presents Be Merry for 3 days at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. VMD is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, home décor, clothing, handmade treasures, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

The Mothman Night Market featuring strange, odd and handmade goods is coming to Stokeswood Avenue in East Atlanta Village.

Second Self Beer Company on Logan Circle NW is hosting a comedy night featuring Vas Sanchez. This is an adult-themed show, no kids allowed.

The Disco Biscuits are performing two nights at The Eastern on Old Flat Shoals Road. This is an all-ages show.

Sunny Sweeney, a genre-bending, songwriting spitfire, is performing in the Music Room at Smith’s Olde Bar.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is making a stop at Truist Park this weekend. Truist Park will transform to give fans the opportunity to hit golf balls along the first base line.

Epicurean Atlanta on West Peachtree Street is hosting a Perfectly Paired Friendsgiving complete with wine tasting, Thanksgiving bites and pairing tips. Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road will provide the expertise.

SATURDAY

Felix’s Atlanta on Piedmont Avenue is hosting is annual chili cook-off. They will be joined by Tito’s Vodka and Joining Hands, who has been helping those impacted by HIV/AIDS since 1987.

The Pinky Cole Experience: Eat Plants B*tch 2022 Tour is making a stop at Buckhead Theatre. Cole will appear with celebrity moderators, fellow industry chefs and professionals and surprise guests. Slutty Vegan food trucks will also serve tasty bites from the cookbook.

Suwanee Arts Center is hosting a holiday market featuring artwork made by member artists. There will be paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, woodworking and more.

The Atlanta Bourbon at Guardian Works on Echo Street will feature more than 50 bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, beer and wine. There will also be food available for purchase.

The City of Dawsonville is hosting its annual Christmas parade, Jingle Market, tree lighting and more at city hall.

Morgan Wade, known for her unique bluegrass/pop/punk sound, is performing at Eddie’s Attick in Decatur.

SUNDAY

The Atlanta Preservation Center is hosting a walking tour of the Old Fourth Ward, which was established as one of five wards in the 1850s and is known for its diverse population. Visit several historic sites like the John Wesley Dobbs House and the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr.

Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions around the World opens at Fernbank Museum. Winter Wonderland features ornamental trees and other displays from over 25 cultural partners.

The East Point Public Art Division and South Fulton Institute presents “Conjure: A Celebration of Melanated Male Magic” at East Point City Hall. There will be a storyteller, poet, drummers and more.

If you would like to submit an item for a future Out and About in the ATL list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

