Overnight apartment fire displaces multiple families in DeKalb County

Fire broke out overnight at the Hidden Valley Apartments in DeKalb County.
Fire broke out overnight at the Hidden Valley Apartments in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a dozen people are left trying to figure out what’s next after a fire forced them from their homes.

It happened Thursday around 12:40 a.m. at the Hidden Valley Apartments on the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive in Decatur.

When DeKalb County Fire and Rescue crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of one of the two-story apartment buildings.

Atlanta News First spoke to one man at the scene who said he was heading to bed when a family member came banging on his door saying there was a fire. He described what it was like when he got outside.

“Everybody panicking, banging on each other’s doors trying to get everybody outside, helping everybody with pets, trying to make sure everybody was safe,” said John Anderson, a resident at Hidden Valley Apartments.

Firefighters also went through and evacuated anyone who may have still been inside.

The Red Cross responded and is assisting 13 people.

At this time, investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

