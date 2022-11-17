Positively Georgia
Person shot by police officer in Cartersville

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot by a police officer in Cartersville Thursday.

A police officer responded to a call about a person with a weapon at the Circle K on Joe Frank Harris Parkway. A foot chase began when the officer arrived, the person shot at the officer and was hit when the officer shot back. They were taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center for treatment. The officer was unharmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

