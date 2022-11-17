Red Bull Mind the Gap comes to Underground Atlanta Dec. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The skateboarding competition Red Bull Mind the Gap will come to Underground Atlanta Dec. 10.

The event is free and open to all competitors, who will jump a gap at Underground Atlanta. Three judges will determine who landed the best tricks during the event.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m. followed by four heats. Each heat will consist of 20 skaters.

The first-place winner will win $2,000, second will win $1,000 and third will win $500. Judges can also award $1,000 on the spot for cool tricks.

