Red Bull Mind the Gap comes to Underground Atlanta Dec. 10

A participant ollies gap at Red Bull Mind The Gap in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on 8 January, 2022.
A participant ollies gap at Red Bull Mind The Gap in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on 8 January, 2022.(Brian Hall | Red Bull)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The skateboarding competition Red Bull Mind the Gap will come to Underground Atlanta Dec. 10.

The event is free and open to all competitors, who will jump a gap at Underground Atlanta. Three judges will determine who landed the best tricks during the event.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m. followed by four heats. Each heat will consist of 20 skaters.

The first-place winner will win $2,000, second will win $1,000 and third will win $500. Judges can also award $1,000 on the spot for cool tricks.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

